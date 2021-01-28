Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former West Indies pace bowler Ian Bishop has said that whenever Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam scores runs, his heart rejoices.
Bishop’s comments come after Fawad stole the spotlight on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Karachi.
The 35-year-old scored a superb 109, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.
What a gratifying story. Every time I see Fawad Alam score runs, my heart rejoices. 10 years denied him will never be returned, but all we can do is celebrate these apogee moments with him. Well played; #Fawadever👏👏👏.
“What a gratifying story. Every time I see Fawad Alam score runs, my heart rejoices. 10 years denied him will never be returned, but all we can do is celebrate these apogee moments with him. Well played,” Bishop said on Twitter.
Thanks to Fawad, Faheem Ashraf, who made 64, and Azhar Ali, who scored 51, Pakistan ended day two with an 88-run lead as they finished on 308/8.
