Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former West Indies pace bowler Ian Bishop has said that whenever Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam scores runs, his heart rejoices.

Bishop’s comments come after Fawad stole the spotlight on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Karachi.

The 35-year-old scored a superb 109, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

What a gratifying story. Every time I see Fawad Alam score runs, my heart rejoices. 10 years denied him will never be returned, but all we can do is celebrate these apogee moments with him. Well played; #Fawadever👏👏👏. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 27, 2021

“What a gratifying story. Every time I see Fawad Alam score runs, my heart rejoices. 10 years denied him will never be returned, but all we can do is celebrate these apogee moments with him. Well played,” Bishop said on Twitter.

Thanks to Fawad, Faheem Ashraf, who made 64, and Azhar Ali, who scored 51, Pakistan ended day two with an 88-run lead as they finished on 308/8.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A very special player, AB de Villiers on Pakistan cricketer who has enjoyed a meteoric rise

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 15191 ( 14.1 % ) Babar Azam 75041 ( 69.67 % ) Steve Smith 3738 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 4424 ( 4.11 % ) Kane Williamson 5236 ( 4.86 % ) Rashid Khan 652 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 204 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 1828 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 398 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 296 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 705 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 15191 ( 14.1 % ) Babar Azam 75041 ( 69.67 % ) Steve Smith 3738 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 4424 ( 4.11 % ) Kane Williamson 5236 ( 4.86 % ) Rashid Khan 652 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 204 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 1828 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 398 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 296 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 705 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related