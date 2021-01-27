Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Spinner Nauman Ali has said he will try to score valuable runs after Pakistan suffered a batting collapse towards the end of the opening day of the first Test against South Africa.

Nauman, who is making his international debut, impressed with the ball as he took two wickets en route to South Africa being bowled out for 220.

In response, Pakistan lost four quick wickets, including Abid Ali, debutant Imran Butt, captain Babar Azam and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was sent in as a nightwatchman.

With a first-class batting average of 19.84, Nauman said that he will try to amass as many runs as possible when it is his turn to bat.

“I will try to add valuable runs, leading my team to a respectable total in [the] first innings,” Nauman was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“The wicket has been quite slow and supported [the] spinners. My aim was to bowl according to the plan and it rewarded me [with] success.”

