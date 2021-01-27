Misbah and Waqar could lose their jobs, former Pakistan captain says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan believes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis could lose their jobs if the national team fail to beat South Africa.

Pakistan are already in a spot of bother in the ongoing first Test in Karachi as after bowling out South Africa for 220, they lost quick wickets, including that of captain Babar Azam, and ended the opening day on 33/4.

The men in green are looking to bounce back from their disappointing tour of New Zealand, where they lost the T20 series 2-1 and were whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series.

If they fail to that, Moin thinks that Misbah and Waqar’s jobs could be in serious jeopardy.

“They [Misbah and Waqar] will be under pressure to deliver in the series and if they do that, it’s [all] well and good,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “But if they don’t, then naturally there is time for change be it Misbah-ul-Haq or Waqar Younis. Everyone should be held accountable and I’m sure the cricket committee will review their performance.

“We have always lacked consistency in the coaching department. There have been numerous changes but we have never seen a proper plan and direction.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, began on Tuesday and will conclude on February 14.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s not a Test cricketer, Moin Khan says 25-year-old Pakistan player’s domestic record isn’t impressive

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13366 ( 19.51 % ) Waqar Younis 1464 ( 2.14 % ) Javed Miandad 4552 ( 6.64 % ) Shahid Afridi 19555 ( 28.55 % ) Imran Khan 13305 ( 19.42 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1771 ( 2.59 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 460 ( 0.67 % ) Hanif Mohammad 22 ( 0.03 % ) Younis Khan 2663 ( 3.89 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 344 ( 0.5 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4209 ( 6.14 % ) Saeed Anwar 5138 ( 7.5 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 579 ( 0.85 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1077 ( 1.57 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13366 ( 19.51 % ) Waqar Younis 1464 ( 2.14 % ) Javed Miandad 4552 ( 6.64 % ) Shahid Afridi 19555 ( 28.55 % ) Imran Khan 13305 ( 19.42 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1771 ( 2.59 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 460 ( 0.67 % ) Hanif Mohammad 22 ( 0.03 % ) Younis Khan 2663 ( 3.89 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 344 ( 0.5 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4209 ( 6.14 % ) Saeed Anwar 5138 ( 7.5 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 579 ( 0.85 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1077 ( 1.57 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related