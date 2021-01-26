Pakistan is a special place to tour, South Africa great AB de Villiers says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

South Africa great AB de Villiers has hailed the national team’s first tour of Pakistan in 14 years, saying the country is a “special place”.

De Villiers said playing in Pakistan will pose a “good cricketing challenge” for the Proteas.

Great to see the @OfficialCSA in Pakistan again. A special place to tour and a good Cricketing challenge too. All the best gents 💪 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 26, 2021

“Great to see South Africa in Pakistan again. A special place to tour and a good cricketing challenge too. All the best gents,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, began on Tuesday and will conclude on February 14.

De Villiers played 114 Tests for South Africa, where he amassed 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.

He also featured in 228 ODIs and accumulated 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.

As for his Twenty20 International career, the 36-year-old featured in 78 matches and made 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 2154 ( 27.66 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 100 ( 1.28 % ) Shane Warne 114 ( 1.46 % ) Brian Lara 938 ( 12.05 % ) Ricky Ponting 240 ( 3.08 % ) Viv Richards 594 ( 7.63 % ) Jacques Kallis 197 ( 2.53 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 318 ( 4.08 % ) Wasim Akram 2758 ( 35.42 % ) Glenn McGrath 65 ( 0.83 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 309 ( 3.97 % )

