Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan believes that spin-bowling all-rounder Zafar Gohar shouldn’t be playing Test cricket.

Moin feels that Zafar isn’t good enough to feature in the longest format and added that his domestic record “can’t be termed very impressive as well”.

Zafar has played in 40 first-class matches and taken 144 wickets at an average of 29.67.

He has also scored 1,154 runs, which includes a century and five fifties, at an average of 22.19.

Moin’s comments come after he said it was a bad decision to have Zafar replace Yasir Shah during the New Zealand tour.

Yasir took three wickets in the first Test, but was subsequently sidelined for the second match, where Zafar made his Test debut.

Despite scoring a total of 71 runs at an average of 35.50, Zafar failed to have an impact with the ball as he went wicketless.

“I also feel that the decision to play Zafar Gohar in the presence of Yasir, against New Zealand, was the wrong decision as the former isn’t suited for Test cricket. Zafar’s performance is domestic cricket can’t be termed very impressive as well,” Moin told Cricket Pakistan.

Zafar was dropped for the series against South Africa, while Yasir retained his spot in the national team.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.

