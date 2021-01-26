Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Azhar Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Alam have been in top form as of late.

During the recent tour of New Zealand, Rizwan scored 202 runs in the two-Test series, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Azhar accumulated 173 runs, which included a top score of 93, at an average of 43.25.

As for Fawad, he amassed 129 runs, which included a memorable century, at an average of 32.25.

Given how well they did against the Black Caps, Azam said it’s unfair to say that Pakistan are over-reliant on him.

This comes after South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis said Pakistan struggled when Azam was sidelined for the New Zealand series with a fractured right thumb.

“I feel that team, especially a growing team, if you take out their best batter, it does leave a big hole and his injury has proven that if you take his runs out of the team, it becomes a team that you feel you can get on top of pretty easily,” Du Plessis had said.

In response, Azam was quoted by Cricket Pakistan as saying: “I don’t think that [the team’s over-reliance on me] is the case. Other players are performing as well which includes Azhar bhai, Rizwan has been outstanding too. Fawad Alam did well in New Zealand. We have always played as a team and everyone contributes.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Kiss your jobs goodbye, Shoaib Akhtar tells team management if Pakistan lose to South Africa

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 15151 ( 14.09 % ) Babar Azam 74967 ( 69.7 % ) Steve Smith 3733 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 4419 ( 4.11 % ) Kane Williamson 5211 ( 4.85 % ) Rashid Khan 651 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 202 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 1823 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 396 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 295 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 703 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 15151 ( 14.09 % ) Babar Azam 74967 ( 69.7 % ) Steve Smith 3733 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 4419 ( 4.11 % ) Kane Williamson 5211 ( 4.85 % ) Rashid Khan 651 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 202 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 1823 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 396 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 295 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 703 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related