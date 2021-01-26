Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan said spinner Yasir Shah could be highly effective during the first Test against South Africa as there is a possibility he will be unplayable at times.

Moin is backing Yasir to have a major impact in the match in Karachi, especially if the conditions are spin-friendly.

“If conditions favour spinners in Karachi, Yasir Shah will be effective and a leg-spinner in rhythm can be unplayable at times,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.

