Yasir Shah admitted that he has been very impressed with fellow Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali due to the way he has been dominating in domestic cricket over the past two seasons.

In the 2019/20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Nauman was the top wicket-taker with 54 victims in 10 matches for Northern at an average of 25.38.

As for the recent edition of the tournament, the 34-year-old finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 61 wickets in 10 games at an average of 23.16.

Nauman’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed as he was called up to the Pakistan team for the Test series against South Africa.

In fact, he could make his international debut on Tuesday as he is part of the 17-man squad picked for the first Test in Karachi.

“We have some good spinners in the squad. If you look at Nauman Ali, he is an experienced bowler with a lot of domestic cricket experience and has been performing well last year and this year too,” Yasir was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the first Test: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

