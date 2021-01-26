Excellent variations, Yasir sees great potential in Pakistan rising star

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah sees great potential in Sajid Khan, saying he “has some excellent variations” and impressive “ball rotation and flight”.

Yasir’s comments come after Sajid was included in the Pakistan team for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

The 27-year-old’s call-up stems from his outstanding performance in the recent edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Sajid finished as the top wicket-taker with 67 wickets in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.08.

With Sajid being included in the 17-man squad for the first Test against South Africa in Karachi, he could make his international debut on Tuesday.

“Sajid Khan has some excellent variations in his bowling, his ball rotation and flight is impressive and he is a good spinner,” Yasir was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the first Test: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

Coming Soon

