Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah said he wants to take as many wickets as he can get and is still aiming to have a long and prosperous career.
Yasir has featured in 43 Tests thus far and taken 227 wickets at an average of 30.85.
He is set to add to his tally of matches in the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa and will no doubt be aiming to take plenty of wickets.
“It’s my wish to play as much as I can for Pakistan and take as many wickets as possible,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.
Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the first Test: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan
