Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir believes Sharjeel Khan is the only “genuine power-hitter” that the country has produced since Shahid Afridi and himself.
Nazir’s comments come after he expressed his disappointment at the national team’s power-hitting and fielding, saying it is not up to par.
However, the 39-year-old sees a ray of sunshine in Sharjeel, who is known for smashing sixes with ease.
In the ongoing Pakistan Cup, Sharjeel has accumulated 179 runs in seven matches for Sindh, which includes a top score of 108, at an average of 25.57.
It should be noted that the 31-year-old has hit eight sixes in total, while Asif Ali is currently leading the way with 20.
“Fielding and power-hitting are two things Pakistan players are not doing the way they should. I get disappointed when I don’t see the right people in charge, who should be teaching these two aspects of the game. I have not seen the same fielding skills as mine in Pakistan team since I left cricket,” Nazir told Cricket Pakistan.
“Since me and Shahid Afridi left, only Sharjeel Khan has come through the circuit as a genuine power-hitter.”
