Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir believes Sharjeel Khan is the only “genuine power-hitter” that the country has produced since Shahid Afridi and himself.

Nazir’s comments come after he expressed his disappointment at the national team’s power-hitting and fielding, saying it is not up to par.

However, the 39-year-old sees a ray of sunshine in Sharjeel, who is known for smashing sixes with ease.

In the ongoing Pakistan Cup, Sharjeel has accumulated 179 runs in seven matches for Sindh, which includes a top score of 108, at an average of 25.57.

It should be noted that the 31-year-old has hit eight sixes in total, while Asif Ali is currently leading the way with 20.

“Fielding and power-hitting are two things Pakistan players are not doing the way they should. I get disappointed when I don’t see the right people in charge, who should be teaching these two aspects of the game. I have not seen the same fielding skills as mine in Pakistan team since I left cricket,” Nazir told Cricket Pakistan.

“Since me and Shahid Afridi left, only Sharjeel Khan has come through the circuit as a genuine power-hitter.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Well played as always, Rashid Latif impressed with 24-year-old dynamo who smashed 155 in the Pakistan Cup

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13229 ( 19.54 % ) Waqar Younis 1459 ( 2.16 % ) Javed Miandad 4514 ( 6.67 % ) Shahid Afridi 19255 ( 28.44 % ) Imran Khan 13178 ( 19.46 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1768 ( 2.61 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 428 ( 0.63 % ) Hanif Mohammad 19 ( 0.03 % ) Younis Khan 2635 ( 3.89 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 321 ( 0.47 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4173 ( 6.16 % ) Saeed Anwar 5079 ( 7.5 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 572 ( 0.84 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1073 ( 1.58 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13229 ( 19.54 % ) Waqar Younis 1459 ( 2.16 % ) Javed Miandad 4514 ( 6.67 % ) Shahid Afridi 19255 ( 28.44 % ) Imran Khan 13178 ( 19.46 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1768 ( 2.61 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 428 ( 0.63 % ) Hanif Mohammad 19 ( 0.03 % ) Younis Khan 2635 ( 3.89 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 321 ( 0.47 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4173 ( 6.16 % ) Saeed Anwar 5079 ( 7.5 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 572 ( 0.84 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1073 ( 1.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related