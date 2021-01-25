Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam is among the top three batsmen in the world today.

Azam has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests and scored 2,045 runs, which includes five centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 45.44.

He has also featured in 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, the 26-year-old has played 44 games and made 1,681 runs, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 50.93.

Du Plessis noted that over the last two years, Azam’s form in all three formats has been “nothing short of remarkable”.

“Having Babar Azam back is massive for Pakistan. I would say he is up there with the top 3 batsmen in the world and his last 2 seasons in all formats have been nothing short of remarkable,” Du Plessis was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam missed all the matches during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand with a fractured right thumb, but he has made a full recovery and will return for the upcoming series against South Africa.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the first Test: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

ALSO CHECK OUT: He was a nightmare to face, Faf du Plessis on tricky Pakistan bowler who bamboozled many top batsmen

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 15135 ( 14.08 % ) Babar Azam 74916 ( 69.71 % ) Steve Smith 3730 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 4415 ( 4.11 % ) Kane Williamson 5206 ( 4.84 % ) Rashid Khan 651 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 201 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 1822 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 395 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 295 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 703 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 15135 ( 14.08 % ) Babar Azam 74916 ( 69.71 % ) Steve Smith 3730 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 4415 ( 4.11 % ) Kane Williamson 5206 ( 4.84 % ) Rashid Khan 651 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 201 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 1822 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 395 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 295 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 703 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related