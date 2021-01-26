Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
South Africa star Faf du Plessis admitted that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “has been hot for the last few seasons”.
Afridi is only 20 years old, but has already established himself as the pace spearhead in all three formats for Pakistan.
So far, he has taken 41 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 33.02 and 45 wickets in 22 ODIs at an average of 21.64.
As for his T20 International career, Afridi has claimed 22 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 23.77.
“From a bowling perspective, Shaheen Shah Afridi has been hot for the last few seasons, so someone like [him] will be pretty dangerous,” Du Plessis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.
Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the first Test: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan
