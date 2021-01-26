Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has admitted that South Africa counterpart Keshav Maharaj “could cause problems for our batsmen” in the upcoming Test series.

In the 32 Tests he has played, Maharaj has taken 110 wickets at an average of 34.04.

Knowing how good Maharaj can be, Yasir noted that the Pakistan batsmen will have to be at their very best when facing him.

“Keshav Maharaj is a good spinner and could cause problems for our batsmen,” Yasir was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the first Test: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

