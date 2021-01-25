Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has admitted that his side “will have to bring our A game” against South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Azhar noted that Maharaj is a “consistent performer” and could excel if a spinning track is prepared for the first Test.

In the 32 Tests he has played, Maharaj has taken 110 wickets at an average of 34.04.

“South Africa is a strong team – they have a good mix of fast bowlers and also have a good spin attack in the shape of Keshav Maharaj who has been with the side for a long time, and is a consistent performer,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“If a spinning track is made then we will have to bring our A game against him as a he is a seasoned performer. So I feel it will be a big challenge batting against a top quality bowling side.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the first Test: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

