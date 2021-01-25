Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan rising star Sajid Khan has revealed that legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq told him to keep bowling the same line and length.

Sajid recently got to work with Saqlain, who is the Head of International Player Development at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC).

The 27-year-old said he has been watching videos of Saqlain bowling since his Under-16 days and was thrilled to have had the opportunity to learn from the Pakistan great.

“I have been looking at videos of Saqlain [Mushtaq] bhai since my Under-16 days,” Sajid was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “He told me to continue bowling the way I did in domestic cricket and maintain a good line and length. He also asked me to spot the batsman’s weakness and bowl accordingly.

“He also told me few other things which I have already incorporated in my bowling. This has made me more comfortable and I felt good after listening to Saqlain bhai’s motivational talk.”

Sajid was included in the Pakistan team for the upcoming series against South Africa due to his outstanding performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Sajid was the top wicket-taker with 67 wickets in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.08.

He could make his international debut in the first Test as he was picked in the 17-man squad for the match.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the first Test: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

ALSO CHECK OUT: The only genuine power-hitter since me and Shahid Afridi, Imran Nazir on 31-year-old Pakistan player who can hammer sixes with ease

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13229 ( 19.54 % ) Waqar Younis 1459 ( 2.16 % ) Javed Miandad 4514 ( 6.67 % ) Shahid Afridi 19255 ( 28.44 % ) Imran Khan 13178 ( 19.46 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1768 ( 2.61 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 428 ( 0.63 % ) Hanif Mohammad 19 ( 0.03 % ) Younis Khan 2635 ( 3.89 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 321 ( 0.47 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4173 ( 6.16 % ) Saeed Anwar 5079 ( 7.5 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 572 ( 0.84 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1073 ( 1.58 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13229 ( 19.54 % ) Waqar Younis 1459 ( 2.16 % ) Javed Miandad 4514 ( 6.67 % ) Shahid Afridi 19255 ( 28.44 % ) Imran Khan 13178 ( 19.46 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1768 ( 2.61 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 428 ( 0.63 % ) Hanif Mohammad 19 ( 0.03 % ) Younis Khan 2635 ( 3.89 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 321 ( 0.47 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4173 ( 6.16 % ) Saeed Anwar 5079 ( 7.5 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 572 ( 0.84 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1073 ( 1.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related