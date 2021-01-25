Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali is hoping that the national team can beat South Africa now that they have captain Babar Azam back.
Azam missed all the matches during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand with a fractured right thumb, but has made a full recovery.
He has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests and scored 2,045 runs, which includes five centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 45.44.
He has also featured in 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.
As for his T20 International career, the 26-year-old has played 44 games and made 1,681 runs, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 50.93.
“I am hoping that with Babar Azam back in the line-up we will perform well in this series,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the first Test: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan
