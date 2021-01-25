I can improve the team’s power-hitting and fielding, 39-year-old Pakistan heavy hitter says he’s not bragging

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir said he is not bragging but believes he can improve the team's power-hitting and fielding

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has said if he is offered a coaching role, he can help improve the national team’s power-hitting and fielding.

Nazir, who is 39, is known for being one of Pakistan’s best big-hitters.

He noted that he has full faith in his abilities to upgrade Pakistan’s power-hitting and fielding, but insisted that he is not bragging.

“If I am offered a coaching role, I am ready to serve my country. Give me some time [with Pakistan team], I will improve their fielding and power-hitting. I am not bragging but I have confidence in my abilities,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

