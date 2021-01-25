Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Rumman Raees has lavished praise on England left-arm seamer Reece Topley ahead of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Topley will play for Islamabad United in PSL 6 after being picked by the franchise in the silver category of the draft.

Knowing that Topley is a skilled bowler, Raees, who was recently named Islamabad’s bowling consultant, said that the 26-year-old’s ability to swing the ball is a thing of beauty.

Beautiful swing bowling 👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/sSBFZ1T9aw — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) January 23, 2021

“Beautiful swing bowling,” he said on Twitter.

Topley has featured in six T20 Internationals for England and taken five wickets at an average of 34.60.

In his overall T20 career, he has claimed 116 wickets in 85 matches at an average of 20.88.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Gem of a talent, Imran Nazir says PSL teams made a mistake not drafting 21-year-old Pakistan player

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 570 ( 3.83 % ) Karachi Kings 1791 ( 12.03 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2160 ( 14.51 % ) Multan Sultans 579 ( 3.89 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 823 ( 5.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 8961 ( 60.21 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 570 ( 3.83 % ) Karachi Kings 1791 ( 12.03 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2160 ( 14.51 % ) Multan Sultans 579 ( 3.89 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 823 ( 5.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 8961 ( 60.21 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related