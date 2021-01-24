Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Rashid Latif has lavished praise on talented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batsman Sahibzada Farhan.

The former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman applauded the 24-year-old for his career-best innings of 155 against Balochistan in the Pakistan Cup, which came off 135 balls and included 15 boundaries and three sixes.

Farhan’s knock was instrumental in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s two-wicket win as his side chased down a mammoth target of 378 with two balls to spare.

His outstanding performance with the bat didn’t go unnoticed as Latif lauded him for a job well done.

Well played as always — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) January 12, 2021

“Well played as always,” he said on Twitter.

Overall, Farhan has scored 246 runs in seven matches in the Pakistan Cup, which includes his 155 against Balochistan, at an average of 35.14.

