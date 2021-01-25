Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has backed himself to be the best bowler in the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa.

Yasir is fired up ahead of the series and said that he is “fully fit and eager to perform well”.

“I’m fully fit and eager to perform well during the upcoming series. We have been doing scenario-based training for the past couple of days which has also helped a great deal. I’m confident about becoming the best bowler in the upcoming Test series against South Africa,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Yasir is likely to be part of the playing XI for the first Test after being included in the 17-man squad for the match.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the first Test: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 15119 ( 14.08 % ) Babar Azam 74856 ( 69.72 % ) Steve Smith 3728 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 4409 ( 4.11 % ) Kane Williamson 5200 ( 4.84 % ) Rashid Khan 650 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 200 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 1821 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 395 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 294 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 702 ( 0.65 % ) Back

