Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes “we will get quality performers” from the upcoming series against South Africa.

With many new faces being included in the Pakistan team for the two-Test series, Inzamam is backing them to shine and prove their worth.

The ex-chief selector is also optimistic of the men in green bouncing back from their disappointing tour of New Zealand, where they lost the T20 series 2-1 and were whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series that followed.

“I am pleased to be involved in this historic series, being played in Pakistan for the first time since 2007. I have no doubts this is going to be an exciting and keenly-contested series and, in this background, I am looking forward to sharing my views, analysis and thoughts with the Pakistan cricket fans through the PCB digital platforms,” he said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

“Despite the recent series loss in New Zealand, I still believe Pakistan will be a tough side as its players are used to playing on these surfaces. Whether they will be able to cash in on the advantage of playing in familiar conditions is to be seen, but I have a feeling we will get quality performers from this series.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the first Test: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

