Veteran Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali admitted that “insecurity has become a part of our culture”.

Azhar’s comments come ahead of the South Africa series, for which the men in green made big changes and called up a number of new faces.

The 35-year-old noted that instead of enjoying the feeling of representing their country, Pakistan cricketers are more concerned about whether they will be dropped after one bad performance.

“Insecurity has become a part of our culture, and players do feel insecure that they’ll be dropped after one bad performance but I tell them to have confidence [in] their own skills. It is important to enjoy when you’re in the middle instead of carrying pressure,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.

