Can’t wait for PSL 6, South Africa star who can hit the ball miles says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
South Africa batsman David Miller has said he can’t wait to light up the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Miller’s comments come after he was picked by the Peshawar Zalmi in the platinum category of the PSL draft.
“Really chuffed to play for the Peshawar Zalmi family in the sixth edition [of] the PSL next month. Pakistan is one of the great cricketing nations. I can’t wait to play in Karachi and Lahore. See you all there, can’t wait. Cheers!” he said in a video released by the Zalmi’s official YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Miller has represented South Africa in 78 T20 Internationals and scored 1,409 runs, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 29.35 and a strike-rate of 138.40.
As for his overall T20 career, the 31-year-old has featured inn 320 matches and accumulated 6,900 runs, which includes three hundreds and 31 half-centuries, at an average of 34.32 and a strike-rate of 138.02.
PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.
