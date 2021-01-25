Can’t wait for PSL 6, South Africa star who can hit the ball miles says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa batsman David Miller has said he can’t wait to light up the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Miller’s comments come after he was picked by the Peshawar Zalmi in the platinum category of the PSL draft.

“Really chuffed to play for the Peshawar Zalmi family in the sixth edition [of] the PSL next month. Pakistan is one of the great cricketing nations. I can’t wait to play in Karachi and Lahore. See you all there, can’t wait. Cheers!” he said in a video released by the Zalmi’s official YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Miller has represented South Africa in 78 T20 Internationals and scored 1,409 runs, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 29.35 and a strike-rate of 138.40.

As for his overall T20 career, the 31-year-old has featured inn 320 matches and accumulated 6,900 runs, which includes three hundreds and 31 half-centuries, at an average of 34.32 and a strike-rate of 138.02.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Gem of a talent, Imran Nazir says PSL teams made a mistake not drafting 21-year-old Pakistan player

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 573 ( 3.76 % ) Karachi Kings 1794 ( 11.79 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2165 ( 14.22 % ) Multan Sultans 579 ( 3.8 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 825 ( 5.42 % ) Quetta Gladiators 9285 ( 61 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 573 ( 3.76 % ) Karachi Kings 1794 ( 11.79 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2165 ( 14.22 % ) Multan Sultans 579 ( 3.8 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 825 ( 5.42 % ) Quetta Gladiators 9285 ( 61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related