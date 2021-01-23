Gem of a talent, Imran Nazir says PSL teams made a mistake not drafting 21-year-old Pakistan player

Imran Nazir said Umer Khan is a gem of a talent

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir said left-arm spinner Umer Khan is a “gem of a talent”.

Nazir’s comments come after Umer, who was once a standout performer for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), went unsold in the draft for PSL 6.

The 39-year-old admitted he was shocked that none of the teams expressed an interest in drafting Umer, who is 21 and has shown flashes of brilliance.

“Heartbreak. Gem of a talent remained unsold in [the] PSL draft. We really need to value talent,” Nazir said on Twitter.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

