Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir said left-arm spinner Umer Khan is a “gem of a talent”.
Nazir’s comments come after Umer, who was once a standout performer for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), went unsold in the draft for PSL 6.
The 39-year-old admitted he was shocked that none of the teams expressed an interest in drafting Umer, who is 21 and has shown flashes of brilliance.
“Heartbreak. Gem of a talent remained unsold in [the] PSL draft. We really need to value talent,” Nazir said on Twitter.
PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.
