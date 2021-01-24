Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aizaz Cheema has lauded three batsmen who helped Southern Punjab ace a massive chase of 317 in the Pakistan Cup.

Mukhtar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood and Hussain Talat all scored centuries as Southern Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight wickets with 57 balls to spare.

Mukhtar struck an unbeaten 108, which came off 109 balls and included 11 boundaries and three sixes, while Maqsood made 101 off 58 deliveries, which included 11 boundaries and seven sixes.

As for Talat, he finished on 100 not out, which came off 64 balls and included five boundaries and seven sixes.

“ALHUMDULILLAH well done Hussain Talat, Sohaib Maqsood [and] Mukhtar Ahmed. Congrats Southern Punjab,” Cheema said on Twitter.

Overall, Mukhtar is currently the highest run-scorer with 504 runs in eight matches, which includes two centuries and two fifties, at an average of 72.

Maqsood has accumulated 303 runs in eight games, which includes a hundred and a half-century, at an average of 37.87.

As for Talat, he has scored 195 runs in five matches, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 65.

