Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif praised the wicketkeeping abilities of up-and-coming player Azam Khan.
Azam is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan.
The 22-year-old recently took a great catch for Sindh in the ongoing Pakistan Cup and Latif, a former wicketkeeper-batsman himself, applauded him for it.
Good catch by Azam 👏 pic.twitter.com/s2K4K9Jzow
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) January 20, 2021
“Good catch by Azam,” he said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: From ball boy in 2007 to one of the best players today, Faisal Iqbal says Pakistan player’s dreams came true
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?