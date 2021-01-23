Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif praised the wicketkeeping abilities of up-and-coming player Azam Khan.

Azam is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan.

The 22-year-old recently took a great catch for Sindh in the ongoing Pakistan Cup and Latif, a former wicketkeeper-batsman himself, applauded him for it.

Good catch by Azam 👏 pic.twitter.com/s2K4K9Jzow — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) January 20, 2021

“Good catch by Azam,” he said on Twitter.

