Good catch, Latif impressed with wicketkeeping abilities of Pakistan great’s son

Posted on by
Rashid Latif is impressed with Azam Khan's wicketkeeping abilities after he took a good catch

Rashid Latif: “Good catch by Azam”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif praised the wicketkeeping abilities of up-and-coming player Azam Khan.

Azam is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan.

The 22-year-old recently took a great catch for Sindh in the ongoing Pakistan Cup and Latif, a former wicketkeeper-batsman himself, applauded him for it.

“Good catch by Azam,” he said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: From ball boy in 2007 to one of the best players today, Faisal Iqbal says Pakistan player’s dreams came true

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply