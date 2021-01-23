Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has told people to rate captain Babar Azam’s new celebration.
In a video posted on Twitter, Azam was seen doing the celebration, which hilariously was just him copying Afridi’s antics when he takes a wicket.
Both players were dressed in their respective teams’ kit for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Azam was retained by the Karachi Kings, while Afridi will once again play for the Lahore Qalandars.
How do you rate this new celebration style of #KingBabar? You are love @babarazam258
bhai.#TheEagle #TVC #BTS pic.twitter.com/iULpoySLba
— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) January 15, 2021
“How do you rate this new celebration style of King Babar?” Afridi said on Twitter.
PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.
