We will do some good stuff, Pakistan seamer said about himself and Sarfaraz Ahmed ahead of PSL 6

Posted on by
Pakistan seamer Usman Khan Shinwari said he and Sarfaraz Ahmed will do some good stuff in PSL 6

Pakistan seamer Usman Khan Shinwari: “Now it’s time to play for purple force in PSL 6 insha Allah under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed. Bhai we will do some good stuff”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari has said that he and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed will “do some good stuff” in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This comes after the 27-year-old was picked by the Quetta Gladiators in the gold category of the PSL draft.

With Sarfaraz being the franchise’s captain, Shinwari is excited to play under him.

“Now it’s time to play for purple force in PSL 6 insha Allah under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed. Bhai we will do some good stuff,” he said on Twitter.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Gem of a talent, Imran Nazir says PSL teams made a mistake not drafting 21-year-old Pakistan player

Coming Soon
Who will win PSL 6?
Who will win PSL 6?
Who will win PSL 6?

Leave a Reply