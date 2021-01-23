Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari has said that he and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed will “do some good stuff” in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This comes after the 27-year-old was picked by the Quetta Gladiators in the gold category of the PSL draft.

With Sarfaraz being the franchise’s captain, Shinwari is excited to play under him.

“Now it’s time to play for purple force in PSL 6 insha Allah under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed. Bhai we will do some good stuff,” he said on Twitter.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

