Given opportunities to deserving players, Salman Butt praises Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim

Posted on by
Salman Butt praised Mohammad Wasim for giving opportunities to deserving players

Salman Butt: “Giving well deserved opportunities to the domestic performers is a good start Mohammad Wasim”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt praised chief selector Mohammad Wasim for giving opportunities to deserving players for the upcoming series against South Africa.

Pakistan announced their squad for the two-Test series and it featured many surprising changes.

Players like Shan Masood, Haris Sohail and Mohammad Abbas were dropped, while uncapped cricketers including Tabish Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali were called up.

“Well done to the boys selected for [the] Pakistan squad. Giving well deserved opportunities to the domestic performers is a good start Mohammad Wasim. This should inject energy and determination into the ongoing one-day competition,” Salman said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to be the next Mohammad Yousuf, 27-year-old Pakistan player in scorching form says

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply