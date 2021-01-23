Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt praised chief selector Mohammad Wasim for giving opportunities to deserving players for the upcoming series against South Africa.

Pakistan announced their squad for the two-Test series and it featured many surprising changes.

Players like Shan Masood, Haris Sohail and Mohammad Abbas were dropped, while uncapped cricketers including Tabish Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali were called up.

Welldone to the boys selected for Pakistan Squad . Giving well deserved opportunity to the Domestic performers is a good start @MuhammadWasim77. This should inject energy and determination into the ongoing one day competition @TheRealPCB . — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) January 15, 2021

“Well done to the boys selected for [the] Pakistan squad. Giving well deserved opportunities to the domestic performers is a good start Mohammad Wasim. This should inject energy and determination into the ongoing one-day competition,” Salman said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

