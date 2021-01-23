Strange choices, Pakistan great on team picked for South Africa series

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes there were some strange choices when it came to the team picked for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.
Pakistan made a lot of changes as they called up a number of uncapped players for the series.
Some of these players include Tabish Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali.
“Strange choices in Pakistan Squad for South Africa’s tour,” Latif said on Twitter.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan
