Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal said Babar Azam’s dreams came true after he went from being a ball boy in 2007 to one of the best players in the world and Pakistan’s captain today.
Azam has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests and scored 2,045 runs, which includes five centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 45.44.
He has also featured in 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.
As for his T20 International career, the 26-year-old has played 44 games and made 1,681 runs, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 50.93.
Dreams do come true! @babarazam258 🇵🇰🏏 #PAKvSA https://t.co/UgwWGSYNnf
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) January 23, 2021
“Dreams do come true Babar Azam,” Faisal said on Twitter.
Azam missed all the matches during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand with a fractured right thumb, but he has made a full recovery and will return for the upcoming series against South Africa.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa Test series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan
