Legendary Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has asked what pace bowler Haris Rauf has done to earn a spot in the Test team.

This comes after Rauf was selected for the series against South Africa, where he could make his Test debut.

But, Inzamam pointed out that the 27-year-old barely has any first-class experience as he has only featured in three first-class matches to date.

In those three games, Rauf has taken seven wickets at an average of 39.28.

“Haris Rauf is another example. He has played three first-class matches, only taking just seven wickets, and you have named him in the Test squad,” Inzamam, a former chief selector, said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Geo Super.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

