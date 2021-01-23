Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has praised India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for showing a lot of guts and fight during the recent Test series against Australia.

Pujara scored 277 runs in the four-Test series, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 33.87.

Thanks to his efforts, India won the series 2-1 with a substantially reduced team.

“Gutsy innings Cheteshwar Pujara, showed fighting character of a man,” Faisal, a former Pakistan cricketer, said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to be the next Mohammad Yousuf, 27-year-old Pakistan player in scorching form says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 221 ( 37.33 % ) Rohit Sharma 115 ( 19.43 % ) MS Dhoni 120 ( 20.27 % ) Mohammed Shami 61 ( 10.3 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 3 ( 0.51 % ) Hardik Pandya 6 ( 1.01 % ) Lokesh Rahul 44 ( 7.43 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 7 ( 1.18 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 3 ( 0.51 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 1 ( 0.17 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 11 ( 1.86 % ) Back

Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 221 ( 37.33 % ) Rohit Sharma 115 ( 19.43 % ) MS Dhoni 120 ( 20.27 % ) Mohammed Shami 61 ( 10.3 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 3 ( 0.51 % ) Hardik Pandya 6 ( 1.01 % ) Lokesh Rahul 44 ( 7.43 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 7 ( 1.18 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 3 ( 0.51 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 1 ( 0.17 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 11 ( 1.86 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related