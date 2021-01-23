Hard as nails, Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal praises gutsy India player with a lot of fight

Posted on by
Faisal Iqbal praised Cheteshwar Pujara for being hard as nails and showing lots of guts and fight against Australia

Faisal Iqbal: “Gutsy innings Cheteshwar Pujara, showed fighting character of a man”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has praised India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for showing a lot of guts and fight during the recent Test series against Australia.

Pujara scored 277 runs in the four-Test series, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 33.87.

Thanks to his efforts, India won the series 2-1 with a substantially reduced team.

“Gutsy innings Cheteshwar Pujara, showed fighting character of a man,” Faisal, a former Pakistan cricketer, said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to be the next Mohammad Yousuf, 27-year-old Pakistan player in scorching form says

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite current India cricketer?
Who is your favourite current India cricketer?
Who is your favourite current India cricketer?

Leave a Reply