Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has praised India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for showing a lot of guts and fight during the recent Test series against Australia.
Pujara scored 277 runs in the four-Test series, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 33.87.
Thanks to his efforts, India won the series 2-1 with a substantially reduced team.
Gutsy innings @cheteshwar1 showed fighting character of a man👨🏻👍🏻👊🏽 #AUSvIND https://t.co/CUpgHD8D1N
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) January 19, 2021
“Gutsy innings Cheteshwar Pujara, showed fighting character of a man,” Faisal, a former Pakistan cricketer, said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to be the next Mohammad Yousuf, 27-year-old Pakistan player in scorching form says