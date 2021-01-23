Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain has admitted that he is excited to play with legendary South Africa seamer Dale Steyn in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The talented youngster and Steyn will both play for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Hasnain was retained by the franchise, while Steyn was chosen from the supplementary category during the PSL draft.

The 20-year-old also expressed his delight at the fact that former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul was named the Gladiators’ bowling coach.

Very excited to hear the news of our very own superstar @mdk_gul joining as Bowling Coach of Quetta Gladiators.

Can’t wait to play alongside the legend @DaleSteyn62 in @TeamQuetta 🔥🔥🔥#WeTheGladiators #PurpleForce #ShaanePakistan — Mohammad Hasnain (@MHasnainPak) January 13, 2021

“Very excited to hear the news of our very own superstar Umar Gul joining as bowling coach of Quetta Gladiators. Can’t wait to play alongside the legend Dale Steyn,” he said on Twitter.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 472 ( 4.44 % ) Karachi Kings 1552 ( 14.6 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1789 ( 16.83 % ) Multan Sultans 461 ( 4.34 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 674 ( 6.34 % ) Quetta Gladiators 5679 ( 53.44 % ) Back

