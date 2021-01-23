Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has revealed that the late Bob Woolmer taught him something so important during his tenure as the national team’s head coach.

Woolmer, who is widely considered to be one of Pakistan’s best-ever head coaches, tragically died during the 2007 World Cup and would have turned 73 this year.

Younis noted Woolmer taught him “that a coach should be a best friend of [the] players”.

“I have learnt from Bob Woolmer that a coach should be a best friend of [the] players,” the legendary batsman, who is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs, was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.

