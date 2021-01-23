Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan rising star Sajid Khan has said he hopes to learn much more from legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.

Sajid, who was picked for the South Africa series and could make his international debut, revealed that Saqlain is his idol and is someone who inspired a whole generation, including him, to bowl off-spin.

An absolute honour & blessed to be given the opportunity to work with someone who I have idolised – @Saqlain_Mushtaq you inspired a whole generation to bowl off-spin. Hoping to learn much more from you. https://t.co/tpPDrwAsmg — Sajid Khan (@SajidKhan888) January 21, 2021

“An absolute honour and blessed to be given the opportunity to work with someone who I have idolised – Saqlain Mushtaq. You inspired a whole generation to bowl off-spin. Hoping to learn much more from you,” he said on Twitter.

Sajid’s call-up to the Pakistan team stemmed from his incredible performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 27-year-old was the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 67 wickets in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.08.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

ALSO CHECK OUT: Proud to be compared to Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, 26-year-old Pakistan hotshot with huge future says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 12753 ( 19.6 % ) Waqar Younis 1434 ( 2.2 % ) Javed Miandad 4271 ( 6.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 18338 ( 28.19 % ) Imran Khan 12725 ( 19.56 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1724 ( 2.65 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 360 ( 0.55 % ) Younis Khan 2573 ( 3.95 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 258 ( 0.4 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4096 ( 6.3 % ) Saeed Anwar 4917 ( 7.56 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 559 ( 0.86 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1052 ( 1.62 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 12753 ( 19.6 % ) Waqar Younis 1434 ( 2.2 % ) Javed Miandad 4271 ( 6.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 18338 ( 28.19 % ) Imran Khan 12725 ( 19.56 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1724 ( 2.65 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 360 ( 0.55 % ) Younis Khan 2573 ( 3.95 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 258 ( 0.4 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4096 ( 6.3 % ) Saeed Anwar 4917 ( 7.56 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 559 ( 0.86 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1052 ( 1.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related