Pakistan rising star Sajid Khan has said he hopes to learn much more from legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.
Sajid, who was picked for the South Africa series and could make his international debut, revealed that Saqlain is his idol and is someone who inspired a whole generation, including him, to bowl off-spin.
An absolute honour & blessed to be given the opportunity to work with someone who I have idolised – @Saqlain_Mushtaq you inspired a whole generation to bowl off-spin. Hoping to learn much more from you. https://t.co/tpPDrwAsmg
— Sajid Khan (@SajidKhan888) January 21, 2021
Sajid’s call-up to the Pakistan team stemmed from his incredible performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
The 27-year-old was the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 67 wickets in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.08.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan
