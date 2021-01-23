Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Uncapped Pakistan pace bowler Tabish Khan has revealed that the players and team management treat everyone with respect, whether they are junior or senior.

Tabish was called up to the national team for the South Africa series, where he could make his international debut, following his strong performances in domestic cricket over the past few years.

The 36-year-old has taken 598 wickets in 137 first-class matches at an average of 24.29.

In the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he claimed 30 wickets in nine matches for Sindh at an average of 30.96.

“I bowled [with] a new ball, and everyone appreciated me, which is a perfect thing. Every team member appreciates the other team member, whether it is a senior or junior,” he was quoted as saying by Khel Shel.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

