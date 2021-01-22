Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan has said that he will look to exploit the weaknesses of the South Africa batsmen during the upcoming series.

Sajid is hoping to make his international debut against the Proteas after a strong showing in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 27-year-old was the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 67 wickets in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.08.

“If I get the chance, I will continue with my form and will continue playing the way I’ve been playing. I will play my natural game,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “You plan according to [a] batsman’s and [the] wicket’s behavior at the time.

“If I get the chance, I will try to exploit [the] weaknesses of opposing batsmen and take advantage of [the] wickets.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

ALSO CHECK OUT: He won’t get any better, Inzamam-ul-Haq on Pakistan player who could debut against South Africa

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14732 ( 14 % ) Babar Azam 73533 ( 69.86 % ) Steve Smith 3678 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 4344 ( 4.13 % ) Kane Williamson 5000 ( 4.75 % ) Rashid Khan 633 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 192 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1792 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 384 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 284 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 691 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14732 ( 14 % ) Babar Azam 73533 ( 69.86 % ) Steve Smith 3678 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 4344 ( 4.13 % ) Kane Williamson 5000 ( 4.75 % ) Rashid Khan 633 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 192 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1792 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 384 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 284 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 691 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related