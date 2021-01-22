Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan has said that he will look to exploit the weaknesses of the South Africa batsmen during the upcoming series.
Sajid is hoping to make his international debut against the Proteas after a strong showing in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
The 27-year-old was the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 67 wickets in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.08.
“If I get the chance, I will continue with my form and will continue playing the way I’ve been playing. I will play my natural game,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “You plan according to [a] batsman’s and [the] wicket’s behavior at the time.
“If I get the chance, I will try to exploit [the] weaknesses of opposing batsmen and take advantage of [the] wickets.”
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan
