Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said batsman Saud Shakeel and spinner Sajid Khan are “good performers” who deserve a chance to play international cricket.

Both Shakeel and Sajid were picked for the upcoming series against South Africa, where they could make their international debuts.

Shakeel, 25, was the second-highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 970 run in 10 matches for Sindh, which included three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 57.05.

As for 27-year-old Sajid, he was the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 67 wickets in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.08.

Inzamam has not only been impressed with their form, but noted that Shakeel and Sajid “have age [on] their side”.

“They are good performers and have age [on] their side,” the former chief selector said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Geo Super.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

