Pakistan pace bowler Tabish Khan has said he doesn’t care what speed he is bowling at as long as he keeps taking wickets.

The 36-year-old, who could make his international debut against South Africa after being picked for the series, revealed that he hasn’t measured his bowling speed in a long time.

Tabish has taken 598 wickets in 137 first-class matches at an average of 24.29.

In the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he claimed 30 wickets in nine matches for Sindh at an average of 30.96.

“I have no idea what’s my bowling speed at the moment, as I’ve not bowled with a speed gun for long,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “Nevertheless, I don’t focus on speed and instead, I target my [varieties] and try to swing the ball to disturb the batsmen.

“Like age, speed is just a number, you can remain wicketless despite bowling at 150 kph and you can still take 5-fers with a normal pace of 135 kph.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

