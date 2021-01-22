Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has questioned the decision to include veteran pace bowler Tabish Khan in the squad for the upcoming series against South Africa.

Inzamam noted that Tabish, who has yet to make his international debut, won’t get any better going forward as he is already 36 years old.

Tabish has taken 598 wickets in 137 first-class matches at an average of 24.29.

In the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he claimed 30 wickets in nine matches for Sindh at an average of 30.96.

“Can anyone tell me [if] Tabish Khan, who is a pacer and is 36, would go on to improve from here? Even a batsman reaching this age can’t be selected for the very first time for a Test side,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Geo Super.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

