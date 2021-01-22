Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Tabish Khan said age is just a number as he prepares for the possibility of making his international debut at 36 years old.

Tabish was included in the national team for the upcoming series against South Africa following years of strong performances at the domestic level.

Tabish has taken 598 wickets in 137 first-class matches at an average of 24.29.

In the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 36-year-old claimed 30 wickets in nine matches for Sindh at an average of 30.96.

“If you’re fit, performing and determined to do well then age is just a number. Even a 19-year-old can get unfit, while a 40-year-old can bowl continuously. It is a matter of how you keep yourself motivated,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

ALSO CHECK OUT: Who cares what my bowling speed is, Pakistan seamer says wickets are more important

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14732 ( 14 % ) Babar Azam 73533 ( 69.86 % ) Steve Smith 3678 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 4344 ( 4.13 % ) Kane Williamson 5000 ( 4.75 % ) Rashid Khan 633 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 192 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1792 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 384 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 284 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 691 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14732 ( 14 % ) Babar Azam 73533 ( 69.86 % ) Steve Smith 3678 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 4344 ( 4.13 % ) Kane Williamson 5000 ( 4.75 % ) Rashid Khan 633 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 192 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1792 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 384 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 284 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 691 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related