Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has criticised the selection of batsman Abdullah Shafique for the upcoming series against South Africa.

Shafique has only played in one first-class match, but made a century on debut as he scored 133 in Central Punjab’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab.

Inzamam questioned how a player can be picked on the basis of his performance in one match and further asked if Test caps are being handed out for free.

“Sadly, this has become our selection criteria. On the basis of just one first-class match, we are making efforts to give [a] Test cap to a player,” the former chief selector said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Geo Super.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to be the next Mohammad Yousuf, 27-year-old Pakistan player in scorching form says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 12489 ( 19.51 % ) Waqar Younis 1424 ( 2.22 % ) Javed Miandad 4142 ( 6.47 % ) Shahid Afridi 18116 ( 28.3 % ) Imran Khan 12509 ( 19.54 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1708 ( 2.67 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 319 ( 0.5 % ) Younis Khan 2548 ( 3.98 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 235 ( 0.37 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4062 ( 6.34 % ) Saeed Anwar 4871 ( 7.61 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 557 ( 0.87 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1041 ( 1.63 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 12489 ( 19.51 % ) Waqar Younis 1424 ( 2.22 % ) Javed Miandad 4142 ( 6.47 % ) Shahid Afridi 18116 ( 28.3 % ) Imran Khan 12509 ( 19.54 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1708 ( 2.67 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 319 ( 0.5 % ) Younis Khan 2548 ( 3.98 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 235 ( 0.37 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4062 ( 6.34 % ) Saeed Anwar 4871 ( 7.61 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 557 ( 0.87 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1041 ( 1.63 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related