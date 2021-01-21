Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that he cannot understand why pace bowler Sohail Khan was dropped for the South Africa series.

Afridi noted that Sohail has not been given a fair chance to prove his worth as he didn’t feature in any matches during the national team’s recent tour of New Zealand.

He brought up the point of the national selectors saying Sohail had been in good form, but instead of being given ample opportunity to put his skills on show, he has now been cast aside for the South Africa series.

“I can’t understand why Sohail Khan [was] dropped (for the South Africa series) as the selection committee said he was taken to New Zealand because his performances were good but now without him playing any games in New Zealand, he is being dropped,” Afridi was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

