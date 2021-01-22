Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan talent Agha Salman has revealed that he is putting in the hard yards to become a batting all-rounder going forward.

Salman dominated with the bat during the recent Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, but noted that he wants to make himself more useful by being able to take wickets as well.

The 27-year-old was the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 941 runs in 10 games for Southern Punjab, which included two hundreds and six half-centuries, at an average of 58.81.

Bowling off-spin, he also took 14 wickets at an average of 46.14.

“I also work on my bowling along with my batting and I believe that I can be effective with the ball as well,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Due to his strong performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Salman was picked for the series against South Africa, where he could make his international debut.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to be the next Mohammad Yousuf, 27-year-old Pakistan player in scorching form says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14710 ( 13.99 % ) Babar Azam 73475 ( 69.87 % ) Steve Smith 3674 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 4341 ( 4.13 % ) Kane Williamson 4992 ( 4.75 % ) Rashid Khan 632 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 191 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1790 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 381 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 284 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 689 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14710 ( 13.99 % ) Babar Azam 73475 ( 69.87 % ) Steve Smith 3674 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 4341 ( 4.13 % ) Kane Williamson 4992 ( 4.75 % ) Rashid Khan 632 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 191 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1790 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 381 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 284 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 689 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related