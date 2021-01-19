Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock has heaped praise on his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam, saying he is a top-class player who is getting better and better.

De Kock’s comments come ahead of South Africa’s first series in Pakistan in 14 years.

Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world right now, and the Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman acknowledged that the 26-year-old has also “done well in all formats all around the world”.

Azam missed the series against New Zealand with a fractured right thumb, but he has made a full recovery and will return to take on South Africa.

“One of their main players Babar Azam will be back so it’s going to be a different team as compared to the one in New Zealand. They will be a very competitive side in their home conditions,” De Kock was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“In the last couple of years, Babar has shown that he is top-class and has done well in all formats all around the world. He seems to be only getting better and better also as he goes on.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

