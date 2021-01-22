Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said the squad selected for the South Africa series features the most inexperienced Pakistan batting line-up in Test history.

Pakistan have brought in a number of new faces, but Akmal thinks that it will come back to haunt them as the team now lacks senior players.

“I admit that we would prepare low and turning pitches for the tourists but even in that scenario, we would need a solid batting line-up to handle spin. In my opinion, it is the most inexperienced batting line-up in the Test history of Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

“This is Test cricket and not [a] Grade II event where you need ‘Railu Kattas’.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

