Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir believes that Mohammad Huraira will be playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) soon.
Rohail’s comments come after Huraira expressed his disappointment at going undrafted for PSL 6.
Knowing how good of a player the Huraira is, Rohail called the 18-year-old a “champion”.
IN SHA ALLAH you will be there❤️👍champion @therealhuraira
— Rohail Nazir (@rohailnazir9) January 13, 2021
“IN SHA ALLAH you will be there champion,” he said on Twitter.
PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.
