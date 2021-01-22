Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir believes that Mohammad Huraira will be playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) soon.

Rohail’s comments come after Huraira expressed his disappointment at going undrafted for PSL 6.

Knowing how good of a player the Huraira is, Rohail called the 18-year-old a “champion”.

IN SHA ALLAH you will be there❤️👍champion @therealhuraira — Rohail Nazir (@rohailnazir9) January 13, 2021

“IN SHA ALLAH you will be there champion,” he said on Twitter.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 372 ( 4.65 % ) Karachi Kings 1182 ( 14.79 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1325 ( 16.57 % ) Multan Sultans 345 ( 4.32 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 503 ( 6.29 % ) Quetta Gladiators 4267 ( 53.38 % ) Back

