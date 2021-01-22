Image courtesy of: Dawn
Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman has questioned how defender Shkodran Mustafi is still at Arsenal while Sokratis Papastathopoulos was let go.
Sokratis, a centre-back, has his contract cancelled by the Gunners and is now free to sign for a new club.
There has been speculation that Mustafi wants to leave Arsenal as well, but it remains to be seen what happens during the ongoing transfer window.
It is amazing isn't it? Wondering how on earth Mustafi is still there while we let Sokratis go. I probably don't know nothing about the football business. https://t.co/5TwJRCw4eC
— Atiq-uz-Zaman (@Atiq160Test) January 20, 2021
“It is amazing isn’t it? Wondering how on earth Mustafi is still there while we let Sokratis go. I probably don’t know nothing about the football business,” Atiq, who is the fielding and wicketkeeping coach at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, said on Twitter.
Arsenal are currently in 10th place on the Premier League points table.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to be the next Mohammad Yousuf, 27-year-old Pakistan player in scorching form says